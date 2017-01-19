Yamaha Champions Riding School Selling More Almost-New Bikes

The Yamaha Champions Riding School is renewing more of its two-wheeler fleet and announced it is selling all the “old” motorcycles to whoever comes first.





Currently, the only bikes in New Jersey are the almost-new 2016



There are 6 more 2016 R6s in Arizona going for the same price, and 13 more made in 2014, with the riding school asking $6,500 a piece. All of these will be available as soon as the new stock comes in.



However, the company can offer you three bikes right away. One of them is a 2015



The riding school says all the bikes are low-mileage, and even most of the 2014 models are under 5,000 miles. The bikes were also very well maintained, with oil changes having been done every 1,000 miles. So, mechanically, they are in perfect order.



But, being school bikes, some of them have visual imperfections which will not be repaired. It is your problem if you want to repair the scuffs, chips or dents, and the riding school said it won’t deal with nit-pickers. In other words, the prices are non-negotiable.



Tire condition is luck of the draw, depending on which bike you get. All are equipped with Dunlop Q3 models. The bikes will be assigned in chronological order based on the internal bike numbering and the order in which deposits are received.



Speaking of which, the $500 deposit can be sent via PayPal and is non-refundable in case you change your bike. It is only refunded in case the riding school has to cancel the sale for a serious issue, like not receiving the new fleet in time.



More details can be found on Yamaha Champions Riding School’s The New Jersey-based riding school is expecting to get a new batch of 2017 Yamaha models sometime this spring, meaning that 26 more of their current models will go on sale as soon as the new machines roll in. The company will also sell the bikes from their Arizona establishment too.Currently, the only bikes in New Jersey are the almost-new 2016 R6 models each having about 1,000 miles on the clock, some of them even less. There are 5 units there, each with a price tag of 7,500 bucks.There are 6 more 2016 R6s in Arizona going for the same price, and 13 more made in 2014, with the riding school asking $6,500 a piece. All of these will be available as soon as the new stock comes in.However, the company can offer you three bikes right away. One of them is a 2015 FZ-09 you’ll have to pay 5 grand for. The other is a 2014 FZ1 costing $6,500, and the third is a 2015 R1 with a price tag of $10,500.The riding school says all the bikes are low-mileage, and even most of the 2014 models are under 5,000 miles. The bikes were also very well maintained, with oil changes having been done every 1,000 miles. So, mechanically, they are in perfect order.But, being school bikes, some of them have visual imperfections which will not be repaired. It is your problem if you want to repair the scuffs, chips or dents, and the riding school said it won’t deal with nit-pickers. In other words, the prices are non-negotiable.Tire condition is luck of the draw, depending on which bike you get. All are equipped with Dunlop Q3 models. The bikes will be assigned in chronological order based on the internal bike numbering and the order in which deposits are received.Speaking of which, the $500 deposit can be sent via PayPal and is non-refundable in case you change your bike. It is only refunded in case the riding school has to cancel the sale for a serious issue, like not receiving the new fleet in time.More details can be found on Yamaha Champions Riding School’s page here