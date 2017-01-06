autoevolution

Worst Golf GTI Driver Ever Causes Stupid Highway Crash in Canada

 
6 Jan 2017, 19:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's a perfectly horrible day in Toronto. The highway has all sorts of weird white cars, like a Ford Escape, a Nissan Leaf, and the BMW 3 Series GT. The only guy with a bright red car is behind the wheel of a Golf GTI.
He must be passionate about driving, which makes him very good at it. Right? Wrong. Life might be too short to drive boring cars and all that, but buying a hot hatch doesn't automatically make you the best wheelman on the road.

Take the Golf GTI driver, who can't make up his mind about what lane he wants to use. I often like to imagine what I would do if I were behind the wheel in the crash video. If it's Russian, the answer is usually "buy a shotgun" or "stay home."

Oh look, there's that supposedly German hot hatch that's made in Mexico. You can tell because it has the wrong kind of taillights. Also, they just launched a new model in Europe with a lot more power. It's a real bummer to live in Canada, I would say. Still, I wouldn't mind the opportunity of GTI ownership.

But the question is: could I avoid the crash? Probably not because there's not enough time. That concrete barrier to the left looks all kinds of scary. The least I could do is slam the brakes a little sooner... maybe.

Is this a lapse in judgment on the part of the GTI driver? I don't think so. He clearly sees the car he struck but thought he had enough time to get in front of it, which still implies that he intended to cut someone off.

And it's not like the "hot" part of the hatch posed any problems. The GTI is as easy to drive as a regular Golf, with excellent all-around visibility. Didn't they offer a safety pack with blind spot monitoring? So I guess the only unanswered question is why there's Chinese radio in Toronto.

Golf GTI crash crash video volkswagen crash Canada
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52