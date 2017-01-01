autoevolution

World's Worst Actress Struggles To Get Her Big Break, Tries Scamming Drivers

 
1 Jan 2017, 17:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Scammers exist everywhere across the world, and it is incredibly funny to catch one red-handed without losing anything on your behalf.
Thanks to the fantastic invention called a “dashcam,” which might be familiar to most of you, scammers like the woman in the video embedded in this article are having a tough time demonstrating their claims.

To make things clear, we are referring to scam artists that run in traffic in front of cars to get hit by a vehicle, and then pursue the driver for compensation for their injuries.

Evidently, running in traffic in front of moving cars is extremely dangerous, and scammers have a sort of conservation instinct embedded in their filthy minds, so they have devised a different method.

The main idea is to be able to repeat the scam several times in a day without actually risking their bones. Instead of getting run over by a car, they run towards a moving vehicle that is decelerating, and then jump on the hood as if they were hit while the car was in motion.

In the case of the woman in the photo gallery, which cannot be clearly seen because the dashcam was based on an HD potato that was filming vertically, the car stopped ahead of the impact with the pedestrian. With a stopped car in front of her, she repeatedly fell in front of the vehicle, as if she was hit by the car.

According to NPR, the term for this kind of scam is “pengci” in Chinese, and it goes as far back as the Qing Dynasty. Back in the day, the scammer was the member of a formerly wealthy family, and he or she would then dress up in their fanciest outfits and wait in a crowded public place holding porcelain (you might refer to it as china).

The scammer, or pengci, would be using a fake piece of china that looked expensive, and then he or she would let others hit them to drop the object and break it. From there, compensation was demanded, so you can see that this type of scamming is probably the world’s second-oldest profession.

scam scammers accident crash pedestrian China dashcam
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78