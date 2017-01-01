World's Worst Actress Struggles To Get Her Big Break, Tries Scamming Drivers

Scammers
exist everywhere across the world, and it is incredibly funny to catch one red-handed without losing anything on your behalf.
Thanks to the fantastic invention called a “dashcam
,” which might be familiar to most of you, scammers like the woman in the video embedded in this article are having a tough time demonstrating their claims.
To make things clear, we are referring to scam artists that run in traffic in front of cars to get hit by a vehicle
, and then pursue the driver for compensation for their injuries.
Evidently, running in traffic in front of moving cars is extremely dangerous, and scammers have a sort of conservation instinct embedded in their filthy minds, so they have devised a different method.
The main idea is to be able to repeat the scam several times in a day without actually risking their bones. Instead of getting run over by a car, they run towards a moving vehicle that is decelerating, and then jump on the hood as if they were hit while the car was in motion.
In the case of the woman in the photo gallery, which cannot be clearly seen because the dashcam was based on an HD potato that was filming vertically, the car stopped ahead of the impact with the pedestrian
. With a stopped car in front of her, she repeatedly fell in front of the vehicle, as if she was hit by the car.
According to NPR
, the term for this kind of scam is “pengci” in Chinese
, and it goes as far back as the Qing Dynasty. Back in the day, the scammer was the member of a formerly wealthy family, and he or she would then dress up in their fanciest outfits and wait in a crowded public place holding porcelain (you might refer to it as china).
The scammer
, or pengci, would be using a fake piece of china that looked expensive, and then he or she would let others hit them to drop the object and break it. From there, compensation was demanded, so you can see that this type of scamming is probably the world’s second-oldest profession.