autoevolution

World's Largest Tire Mark Was Made For Breast Cancer Awareness

 
28 Dec 2016, 9:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Al Jazirah Ford Racing team of Saudi Arabia has made the world’s largest tire mark image ever created.
The accomplishment was done as part of a larger campaign that was imagined to raise awareness about breast cancer, which is why the tires they used made pink smoke.

Both Ford Mustang RTR drift vehicles had pink bow ties on their rear windows for the same reason. In case you have not guessed it by now, a pink bow tie is an international sign for breast cancer awareness.

The two Mustangs were driven by professional race drivers Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani and Muath Al-Essa, both part of the Al Jazirah Ford Racing Team. Guinness World Records representatives were present to homologate the feat at their storage center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alan Pixsley, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, confirmed the new record, and he presented the two drivers with an official certificate.

The image that was made to signify the breast cancer awareness ribbon measured a massive 883,98 square meters, which is the equivalent of 9,515 square feet. It took the drivers 45 minutes to complete the image, but the Ford Mustang RTR-Ds completed the task without breaking a sweat.

It is worth noting that the record could have been broken if the drivers would have drifted in an area of only 500 square meters. The Saudi Arabian drivers felt they could easily exceed that value, so they performed the stunt in a sector that added up to 883,98 square meters.

October is the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the USA, but this record attempt was made in December in Saudi Arabia. Regardless of the month when this gesture was fulfilled, its role is more important than its timing.

Just like any other campaign, the goal of this project is to let people know that breast cancer exists, and that women die if it does not get detected and treated on time. Feel free to find a local organization that supports those who have cancer in any form and donate to aid their efforts.

burnout cancer Guinness world record record Saudi Arabia Ford
press release
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75