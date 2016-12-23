autoevolution

Winter Crash Compilation Is Like Waiting for the Inevitable to Happen

 
23 Dec 2016, 0:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You know, after watching these people crash on Russian highways, I'm beginning to understand why the oligarchs just buy the biggest 4x4s they can afford. If they have Aventadors and GT-Rs, they just use them for drag racing and parading around Monaco.
Not only do the Russians have horrible road manners, but the conditions aren't that great either. If it's covered in snow like that, a US highway would be closed.

Car crash videos rarely make the news these days. There's so many of them that coming up with something new is impossible. But sharing compilations once in a while lets you draw various conclusions.

For example, a lot of the stuff that happens in the video could have been avoided by checking the mirrors. Obviously, some of the drivers aren't confident enough to stick to the slow lane because it's covered in snow. I can even accept that you want to make a right turn from the second lane. But please, please check your mirrors first.

Another funny thing about crashes this time of the year is that they almost happen in slow motion. You hit the brakes, and nothing happens because you were going way too fast. Cars without ABS are another issue in Russia, as is not giving way.

As far as I can tell, there are two major types of highway crashes in Russia. Firstly, there's the one where there's no divider between incoming lanes. It always turns nasty in that situation. Around major towns, the roads do have protection in place, in which case it's just funny to see how cars bounce from one barrier to the other. But they must have multi-car crashes every day there, because these videos are all from this month.

Let's just hope the Gods of winter driving don't punish me for making fun of the Russians.



Russia crash crash compilation crash video
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78