Winter Crash Compilation Is Like Waiting for the Inevitable to Happen

You know, after watching these people crash on Russian highways, I'm beginning to understand why the oligarchs just buy the biggest 4x4s they can afford. If they have Aventadors
and GT-Rs, they just use them for drag racing and parading around Monaco.
Not only do the Russians have horrible road manners, but the conditions aren't that great either. If it's covered in snow like that, a US highway would be closed.
Car crash videos rarely make the news these days. There's so many of them that coming up with something new is impossible. But sharing compilations once in a while lets you draw various conclusions.
For example, a lot of the stuff that happens in the video could have been avoided by checking the mirrors. Obviously, some of the drivers aren't confident enough to stick to the slow lane because it's covered in snow. I can even accept that you want to make a right turn from the second lane. But please, please check your mirrors first.
Another funny thing about crashes this time of the year is that they almost happen in slow motion. You hit the brakes, and nothing happens because you were going way too fast. Cars without ABS
are another issue in Russia, as is not giving way.
As far as I can tell, there are two major types of highway crashes in Russia. Firstly, there's the one where there's no divider between incoming lanes. It always turns nasty in that situation. Around major towns, the roads do have protection in place, in which case it's just funny to see how cars bounce from one barrier to the other. But they must have multi-car crashes every day there, because these videos are all from this month.
Let's just hope the Gods of winter driving don't punish me for making fun of the Russians.