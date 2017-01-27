autoevolution

Widowmaker 7 V8 Dragbike Going Under The Hammer

 
27 Jan 2017, 16:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Do you fancy a transversely-mounted V8-powered dragbike that made history? The upcoming Bonhams Las Vegas Auction offers you the opportunity as the 1971 EJ Potter Chevrolet V8 Widowmaker 7 goes under the hammer.
Back in the day, motorcycle drag racers would try anything that made sense or not just to go a fraction of a second faster. That’s why, some of them, like E.J. Potter here, borrowed technology and even engines from the car world.

According to Bonhams’ description, Potter grew up in central Michigan town of Ithaca. After competing on dirt tracks, he decided in 1960 to pursue his dream of putting a Chevy V8 engine into a motorcycle frame.

The first engine he used was a 283 cubic-inch carbureted one from Chevrolet. The transmission was connected to the engine only by a chain and sprockets. The frame was made out steel and used the engine as a stress member.

Time went by, with Potter creating multiple V8-powered such machines. This here is the Widowmaker 7 and uses a small-block 350 cubic inches V8 with Crane gear-driven roller cam and rockers. It also has Brodix aluminum heads, 12.5:1 forged pistons and a 1960s Vertex Len Hughes-built magneto along with a Kinsler-rebuilt Hilborn fuel injection.

The setup is supposed to deliver 500 hp and it managed to break the record in 1973. The Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed it as the world’s fastest motorcycle back in the day and it also held three AHRA world records going 8.68 @ 172 mph.

Potter was the last to ride it in 1999, and it was still going strong. Sadly, he died at 71 in 2012 in his hometown after battling Alzheimer’s.

If you’re interested enough to bid for it, the auction house expects to sell it between $65,000 to $85,000. The bike is Lot 284, and you can have a closer look at it in the photo gallery here.
drag bike retro bike v8 classic bike
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78