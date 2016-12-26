Widebody Dodge Charger Hellcat Rendered As the Coupe Dodge Needs to Build

Now that the Hellcat nonidentical twins can no longer be labeled as new arrivals, the time has come to meet the even meaner incarnations of the factory-blown Dodges.





More importantly, the standing start performance of the Hellcat should be dramatically improved by the new rubber. And with the Corvette Z06-hearted 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 having already The carmaker's engineers are currently working on the Challenger ADR, with the American Drag Racer set to land next year (more on that below). So what are we supposed to do meanwhile? Well, for one thing, we won't just sit around and wait for our spy photogs to deliver new shots. Instead, we've decided to bring along a widebody rendering.The pixel manipulation you see here, which comes from digital label HPF Design , brings us what could be (loosely) interpreted as an ADR version of the Charger Hellcat. And since the Internet has an obsession linked to the number of doors on the Charger, the one seen here only packs two.Of course, the source of the render means we also get an extreme aero package - while the front apron might not suit every muscle car fan's taste, the NASCAR-grade rear spoiler shouldn't be that much of an (opinion) splitter.Digital artists that offer us such contraptions usually also explain their vision, but it seems the extreme visual elements seen here speak for themselves.As we promised above, we'll return to the real world to talk about a car that's actually coming in 2017, namely the Challenger ADR. So far, we haven't gotten to see the meaty arches that will cover the uber-fat rubber present on the spied prototypes , but it shouldn't take long for that to happen.More importantly, the standing start performance of the Hellcat should be dramatically improved by the new rubber. And with the Corvette Z06-hearted 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 having already started duking it our with Hellcats, we can't wait to get the chance to show you a fight involving the supercharged Camaro and the ADR Mopar machine.