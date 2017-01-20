Why Was This Mercedes-AMG C63 S Wrecked on Purpose During a Drift Demonstration?

Try to remember the reaction many people who don't understand how the Internet works have when one of those videos that portray an iPhone being destroyed for view-gathering purposes shows up. Well, it's difficult to watch the Mercedes-AMG C63 S torture footage below and not wonder why in the world such a stunt would take place.





That's the conclusion you draw when the one behind the wheel continues to drift and literally crashes the wheels of the car, getting some serious air time in the process, all this after the initial accident that saw the machine sliding into the curb.



The "Made in Bremen" faux license plates and the dozens of



And, if our approximate German translation for the video description did its job, the driver could be Jean Pierre Kraemer, a car aficionado who runs the



As for the C63 S, the rear-wheel-drive delight may be totaled, depending on whether the drifts that used the curb as a ramp damaged the frame or not.



Even if that's not the case and the Affalterbach vehicle can return to the road, the repairs probably cost as much as an A-Class, but when promotional purposes are behind such shows, the bill is no longer relevant. So let's make efforts to understand the ways of the world wide web, shall we?



We're dealing with a 510 hp Affalterbach sedan used for a drifting demonstration here - so far, things seem perfectly normal. Nevertheless, the show, which takes place in a parking lot, sees the driver crashing the C63 on purpose.That's the conclusion you draw when the one behind the wheel continues to drift and literally crashes the wheels of the car, getting some serious air time in the process, all this after the initial accident that saw the machine sliding into the curb.The "Made in Bremen" faux license plates and the dozens of Mercedes vehicles in the background lead us to believe this odd stunt is linked to the German automaker, who has a factory in the German city.And, if our approximate German translation for the video description did its job, the driver could be Jean Pierre Kraemer, a car aficionado who runs the JP Performance tuning label, hosts TV shows and has motorsport experience - we've reached out to the man on Instagram to request further details about this destructive shenanigan.As for the C63 S, the rear-wheel-drive delight may be totaled, depending on whether the drifts that used the curb as a ramp damaged the frame or not.Even if that's not the case and the Affalterbach vehicle can return to the road, the repairs probably cost as much as an A-Class, but when promotional purposes are behind such shows, the bill is no longer relevant. So let's make efforts to understand the ways of the world wide web, shall we?