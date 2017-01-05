Why Mercedes Might Not Develop an All-New B-Class

It's easy to forget that the car which started Mercedes on the compact revolution is the second-generation B-Class, revealed in late 2011. Easily confused for an average MPV, this German Tourer is ideal for long journeys with the family.





To conclude, the B-Class is either late, axed or getting a second facelift. Either way, something weird is going on. But despite being the first car to use the MFA platform, the B-Class has not yet begun being measured for a brand new suit, and the old one already has worn out elbows.Mercedes-Benz engineers have long begun work on the all-new A-Class, with rumors suggesting it will have anything from a 400 horsepowerversion to a sedan version to rival the Audi A3 . We also think that it will drive itself, but keep that one a secret.Rumors have also been rampant regarding the MFA MK2 -based crossovers, with the GLA reportedly being joined by a more practical GLB-Class model.Well, nothing, if you live in Germany. Before the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer arrived, Mercedes had by far the most popular car in the segment.I still remember the media event for the B-Class facelift , held in October of 2014. They held it on a Spanish peer and had people trying to crash into an inflatable car. Also, it was the last time we heard about the B-Class Electric Drive in any significant way.Of course, the timeframe is this story's biggest lead. The facelift came three years into the model's life, so an all-new B-Class should be ready... around October 2017.That might not happen, since no prototype has yet been spotted. Which leaves us with two possibilities. The fist is that the B-Class has been given a lower priority than the other projects, being delayed to 2018 or later.The second possibility is that the car will get another reskin instead of using the new platform. Except for the slightly outdated 2.1-liter diesel engine, there's nothing wrong with the current Tourer - it's still one of the safest, most spacious vehicles of its kind.It's also a little dull and a hatchback, which is why Mercedes will never be able to sell it in America. You know what they will be able to sell? The GLB, which is both spacious and a crossover. With luck, Infiniti might even pay them for their own version.To conclude, the B-Class is either late, axed or getting a second facelift. Either way, something weird is going on.