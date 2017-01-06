autoevolution

Whipple Supercharger for Camaro SS Ramps Things Up to 600 RWHP, Priced at $7,195

 
6 Jan 2017, 15:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The Camaro ZL1 is, without a single shadow of a doubt, one hell of a machine. The 6.2-liter LT4 V8 under its hood is good for 650 hp and 650 lb-ft, immense figures for a vehicle of this caliber. Meanwhile, on planet Earth, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1’s suggested retail price happens to be a bit on the high side.
At $61,140 sans destination for the manual, I’m afraid that the ZL1 is a bit out of budget for most prospective buyers. On the upside, Whipple Superchargers has a solution for those on a tight budget: a blower system for the Camaro SS that morphs the LT1 V8-engined pony into a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 killer.

Priced at $7,195 on the company’s website, the 2016 - 2017 Camaro LT1 SC System promises 600 RWHP on 91 octane gas. Rear-wheel torque, on the other hand, stands at 630 lb-ft, which is a lot more than what the Camaro ZL1 puts down to the ground. Bearing in mind the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS retails from $37,900 for the 1SS trim level with the manual transmission, adding the Whipple supercharger would ramp things up to $45,095.

In other words, you can save $16,045. Oh, and another thing worth mentioning: Whipple’s system is a 2.9-liter job. That’s unashamedly more than the 1.7-liter Eaton TVS blower in the Camaro ZL1. Another area where the two supercharging kits differ is their modus operandi. Whereas the ZL1's Eaton is a roots-style system, the aftermarket Whipple is a twin-screw job.

An air-to-water intercooler is included in the package, as are an 8-rib belt and a Crusher-style intake. $7,195 buys you the LT1 SC system finished in black textured semi-gloss paint. A polished finish adds $800 to the price of the supercharging system. For those guys who feel more extravagant than others, the Whipple blower in gloss white will set you back $7,795.

Available hues also include black, red, and Bumblebee-like yellow.
Whipple Chevrolet Camaro v8 tuning Chevrolet Supercharged 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72