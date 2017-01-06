Whipple Supercharger for Camaro SS Ramps Things Up to 600 RWHP, Priced at $7,195

The Camaro ZL1 is, without a single shadow of a doubt, one hell of a machine. The 6.2-liter LT4 V8 under its hood is good for 650 hp and 650 lb-ft, immense figures for a vehicle of this caliber. Meanwhile, on planet Earth, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
’s suggested retail price happens to be a bit on the high side.
At $61,140 sans destination for the manual, I’m afraid that the ZL1 is a bit out of budget for most prospective buyers. On the upside, Whipple Superchargers has a solution for those on a tight budget: a blower system for the Camaro SS
that morphs the LT1 V8-engined pony into a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 killer.
Priced at $7,195 on the company’s website, the 2016 - 2017 Camaro LT1 SC System
promises 600 RWHP on 91 octane gas. Rear-wheel torque, on the other hand, stands at 630 lb-ft, which is a lot more than what the Camaro ZL1 puts down to the ground. Bearing in mind the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS retails from $37,900 for the 1SS trim level with the manual transmission, adding the Whipple supercharger would ramp things up to $45,095.
In other words, you can save $16,045. Oh, and another thing worth mentioning: Whipple’s system is a 2.9-liter job. That’s unashamedly more than the 1.7-liter Eaton TVS blower
in the Camaro ZL1. Another area where the two supercharging kits differ is their modus operandi. Whereas the ZL1's Eaton is a roots-style system, the aftermarket Whipple is a twin-screw job.
An air-to-water intercooler is included in the package, as are an 8-rib belt and a Crusher-style intake. $7,195 buys you the LT1 SC system finished in black textured semi-gloss paint. A polished finish adds $800 to the price of the supercharging system. For those guys who feel more extravagant than others, the Whipple blower in gloss white will set you back $7,795.
Available hues also include black, red, and Bumblebee
-like yellow.