autoevolution

Watching a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Get Assembled Is an Eye-Opener

 
8 Jan 2017, 18:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
I think we can all agree that cars are expensive. In fact, for the majority of us, they are the most expensive thing we own, second only to our homes.
After we buy a new car, we're all excited about the purchase so we don't really think about the money. Then, we become so used to our vehicles that we begin to see them as a whole and not give any consideration to the myriad of features they have.

For instance, we see the dashboard with all of its buttons and think it's just that, a dashboard. In fact, it's a very complex assembly that required lots of individual parts, as well as someone putting them together. Not to mention somebody else who had to think of a way to do that.

We could go back even further to design or even research and development, but we won't. We don't feel we have to. Seeing how complicated it is to put a car together is enough to leave us in awe.

Watching this process (all 11 minutes of it) makes you realize just how important the production line is and why companies give it so much thought. If you've been paying attention to Elon Musk, he's been talking a lot about "the machines building the machines" and how they are pivotal to Tesla's ambitions to ramp up production to 500,000 units a year by 2018.

Unlike Tesla, Mercedes-Benz has a long history behind it, which also means plenty of time to perfect every aspect. Despite that, the assembly line is still populated by workers, each manning their stations, each knowing exactly what they need to do. It may not be wartime, but the line does not stop, so everybody has to be at their maximum game.

Or maybe they are at war - an economic one that, as it happens, Mercedes-Benz is actually winning. The Stuttgart-based company has become the world's best-selling premium brand this year, stealing the crown from its Bavarian neighbor, BMW, and the C-Class had a significant role to play.

The compact-sized sedan is built at Daimler's factory in Bremen, as well as some other locations around the world, but in smaller numbers. Watch as the car starts to catch shape from a simple frame all the way to the quality inspection. No words, no explanations, just pure industrial magic at play.

mercedes-benz c-class assembly line factory production Mercedes-Benz C-Class
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74