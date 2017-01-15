autoevolution
Watch the Bentley Bentayga Run a 11.82s Quarter Mile

 
15 Jan 2017, 15:32 UTC ·
by
This is by no means the first quarter-mile run we've seen with the now infamous Bentley SUV. However, it might be the fastest, provided if this really is a stock car.
2.5 tons of 4x4 should never be able to go down the runway in 11.82 seconds. But it can when there's a brand new W12 engine developed by VW Group under the hood. But to be honest, the near perfect conditions of the Abu Dhabi track also have something to do with it. It would take something like the Continental GT3-R to make a significant dent in that time.

For the record, the Tesla Model X P90D also does the quarter in under 12 seconds when the Ludicrous mode is engaged. The Model X is about 600 pounds heavier than the Model S, so as you can see, weight can be overcome.

Bentley says the Bentayga is the fastest, most powerful, most luxurious SUV ever. But the Mercedes-AMG G65 is actually more powerful. However, that thing is even heavier and has problems putting its power down.

Launch control is a nice trick for an SUV or crossover to have. It makes the Bentayga the kind of all-rounder people in Abu Dhabi love. While we'd argue that it's too over the top, but so is a diamond-encrusted watch.

Is this the latest, craziest SUV that rich people much have. Well, yes and no. We'd argue that you'd need a sports exhaust and a body kit to make it more interesting. None of those things work for a Tesla, which is a self-driving untouchable capsule from the future.

You know how all the gangsta' watches actually have reliable Japanese or Swiss movements. Well, the Bentayga is a bit like that. It's got a 48V electric system from Audi that powers supercapacitors in the sway bars. The result is zero body lean in the corners, not that there are any of those at the drag strip.

