autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Watch People's Reactions as they Go from Zero to 60 MPH in just 2.39 Seconds

 
19 Jan 2017, 15:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If, like us, you thought that once the car was presented at this month's CES, Faraday Future would lay off the video releasing spree and give us all a break, we'd like to announce we were wrong.
It looks like the launching event gave the company enough footage to keep going for a while, so here is today's quota of shameless bragging about the FF 91 electric crossover. Similar to what Tesla did for its Model 3 unveil almost one year ago, after the presentation was over, Faraday Future offered those in attendance ride-along opportunities on its makeshift testing area.

We say "makeshift, but it was actually large enough to showcase the vehicle's 0-60 mph acceleration even though, given the hastiness with which it reaches the benchmark speed, it must have felt like it didn't require that much space.

A lot of people have never ridden in an electric vehicle, but almost all of us have flown in a commercial jet. Well, that's pretty much what one should expect from an experience such as the one shown in the video below, only much more condensed.

You have to feel for the man holding that large camera against his socket - he probably got a black eye - or the shade-wearing guy who lets out a girly giggle. Those screaming out loud didn't exactly leave a very manly impression either, but our prize goes to the Asian dude wearing an anorak who let out the most introverted "woohoo" we've ever heard.

Still, videos like these do very little to address the more important complaints people have about the EV startup - stuff like where will they get the money to build the factory, let alone the cars, how expensive is the FF 91 going to be or whether they will be able to stick to the plan.

As it is, all we see are a bunch of people who, for all we know, could be paid actors (definitely not the case, but for the sake of the discussion, it's a possibility) being excited and terrified in equal measures by the acceleration prowess of the FF 91 electric crossover. We're willing to bet they would feel the same in a Tesla Model S P100D, and that's a car they could buy the next day. Faraday Future should lay off the acceleration bragging and focus on things that actually matter.

Faraday Future Ff 91 faraday future ff 91 acceleration electric EV
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78