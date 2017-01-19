Watch Marc Marquez Rip Through Austrian Snow On His Honda MotoGP Bike

In between the racing seasons, you can usually find Marc Marquez testing himself and his Repsol Honda RC213V MotoGP. However, as a World Champion, he is also in search of doing the next extreme thing, like riding in the snow, as you’ll see here.





But how did he manage that, considering a two-wheeler can



Dozens of pointy metal studs were drilled into the rubber end of the motorcycle while also receiving oldschool inner tubes to compensate for the holes and keep the tire inflated. Just another reason you can drill your old tires and go have some fun in the snow.



“It was really difficult to keep the bike under control, but I’m young and it’s good fun to try some crazy things!” said Marquez. “We enjoyed it and we could see after a few runs everything that was possible. The piste was really well prepared. I could really get going and I had a great feeling out there. The grip was unbelievable, even for a wheelie!”



Marquez won his third MotoGP world title this year, and fifth world title overall, by winning the Japanese Grand Prix. Marquez's title marked a return to the top step for Honda after a difficult 2015 campaign for its factory team. Márquez ultimately won the championship by 49 points.



It should go without saying, but Marc Marquez is a professional rider, and his stunt was performed in a closed environment. If you got inspired in doing so with your own machine, note that fitting your tires with pointy studs might be illegal in your area.



