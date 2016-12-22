Watch Amazon Deliver the SEAT Mii by Helicopter and Truck

It used to be very exciting to drive your new car off the lot. But nowadays, you have to accept haggling with the dealer, signing a lot of paperwork and even having to wait for the delivery.





We live in a modern age, the age of speed, as some call it. Drones are beginning to deliver our pizza, and there's an app for everything. So why not simplify the car purchasing process too?SEAT collaborated with Amazon France on this project. The original expectation was for 15 cars to be delivered and sold, but they ended up with 24 customers. The enthusiasm generated by the campaign among Internet users with articles like ours was the reason for pushing back the deadline and offering more units for sale.The positive response to DeliveryToEnjoy being easy to enjoy reflects consumers’ new demands and shopping habits as they increasingly begin an online search when they think about purchasing a car. We're pretty sure that everyone searches online for the best deals on parts, so why not a whole car?The campaign, which was scheduled to finish at the end of October remained active for a month longer. To buy the limited edition Mii by Mango, customers had to place a €500 deposit with Amazon France. They would later be contacted by a sales person to finalize the deal, to confirm they were in possession of a valid driving license, the choice of payment method and then complete the order.Upon the completion of the transaction, delivery was scheduled at the customer’s home within 72 hours, supervised by the SEAT brand dealership closest to where they lived.I wouldn't call this a resounding success, with just 24 cars sold in about two months. But SEAT was going at this with one hand tied behind its back. After all, the Mii is an unattractive little car, and the Mango special edition is being replaced by Cosmopolitan . Just imagine what would have happened if they offered a discount for something competitive like an Ateca or Leon.