VW Cross Up! Commercial Is About Finally Going to the Toilet

 
22 Dec 2016, 20:55 UTC
by
I can understand that a commercial about peeing didn't end up on Volkswagen's official channel, taking me a good couple of weeks to discover it. But Donald Trump is president, so we can stop pretending that toilet humor is offensive.
I mean, who is it going to offend, people who don't go to the toilet? But a funny commercial for something like the Cross Up! seems like a total waste, seeing as almost nobody knows about this thing.

According to a quick search I did, there are less than 20 articles about toilets on autoevolution. And that's not good because I think about that all the time when I'm in my car.

The ad really had me going because until the end, they didn't even show a car. We've all cued to go to a gas station bathroom that makes you want to throw up. And becase women take so much longer in there, everybody has a sister/mother/wife that's crossed over to the men's side. But how is this a Volkswagen commercial? Oh, it's about the range.

1,000 kilometers isn't that impressive. But you have to remember this is a gas engine. I seem to remember a Kimi Raikkonen ad for the Renault Megane's 1,100-kilometer range, but that had a 1.5 diesel engine.

There are three powertrains available in the Cross Up!: 1.0-liter with a 5-speed manual, the same 75 hp unit with a 5-speed auto and the 1.0 TSI with 90 hp. Even though the fuel consumption 'drops' from 4.3 to 4.6 liters per 100 kilometers, we'd avoid the base unit like the plague and go turbo.

At €14,250, the Cross Up! cost about as much as a Polo. It comes with model-specific 16-inch wheels, black protective body cladding and a 15mm increase in ride height. Easy to park ad practical, it's nowhere near as cute as the Fiat 500. But pulling up to the gas station in one of those will land you in a world of trouble.

