Volvo XC40 Rumored to Debut in Shanghai This April

After the success of the XC90, Volvo is moving into the rapidly growing compact luxury crossover segment with the XC40.
The model has already been previewed by the 40.1 and 40.2 concept cars, but it seems the official debut will happen a lot sooner than expected.
A report has emerged claiming that the XC40 will be shown in April at the Shanghai Auto Show. It certainly is one of the biggest venues of the year, so a perfect place for the company owned by Geely to show off.
Most point to Car News China as the source of the story. However, we found an article on The Chinese News
dating back to January 8th. In all likelihood, the XC40 was announced by a Geely official at a press launch of the Lynk & Go 01 SUV,
the production version of which will also debut in Shanghai.
The two models will share the same platform and, depending on the market, the engines as well. Volvo says the new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), developed with Geely, "liberated the company’s designers and engineers to explore bold and daring new directions."
A 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine is being developed for the CMA, the kind of engine this company doesn't have yet. This unit will be based on the Drive-E 2.0-liter turbo used by all the 90-series models and should develop 180 horsepower, the same as the equivalent Ford EcoBoost.
In the transmission department, Volvo is expected to match the 7-speed DSG of the Audi Q3. However, not all markets have accepted the jerkiness of this gearbox, which is why Volkswagen recently switched to an 8-speed auto in the Atlas, the same 8-speed used by the XC90.
AWD
is not a priority, though it will be offered, even on the V40 and S40 sister cars. The CMA platform is guaranteed to accommodate a plug-in hybrid drive. However, Volvo also wants to make pure electric versions.