Volvo Trademarks P5, P6, P8, P9, P10, Names To Be Used For All-Electric Vehicles

 
While we wait for Volvo to continue refreshing its model lineup with the all-new XC40 compact crossover and the second-generation XC60 SUV, the Swedish brand looks further into the future. As pure-electric vehicles get in with the in-crowd, Volvo wants to grab its own piece of the all-electric landscape.
A report from Swede Speed tells it as it is: “Volvo’s been on a trademarking spree lately.” The cited publication is referring to the names P5, P6, P8, P9, and P10. These marks were filed with the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office on December 19, 2016. At the time of writing this story, the EUIPO has yet to approve them.

We’ll have to wait until March 22 of the present year for the EUIPO to make up its mind if Volvo is entitled to use the names. The five marks mentioned beforehand have two things in common with one another: the Volvo Car Corporation as the owner, and a description that goes like this: “vehicles and conveyances; electric vehicles.”

It’s no wonder, then, why Swede Speed speculates that Volvo could use these names for its yet-to-be-confirmed electric vehicle offensive. The publication also notes that Volvo filed applications for V20 and V30, making for yet another mystery waiting to be unfolded. Is Volvo going to burst into the subcompact segment? Only time will tell.

As highlighted beforehand, the Swedish automaker’s next step is to redesign the 60 and 40 Series from the ground up. Both model lineups will be gifted with Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrains. The XC60 will make use of the SPA platform introduced by the XC90, while the XC40 will be gifted with Volvo’s all-new CMA platform.

Based on the latest reports available, the XC60 could become a reality at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. As for the XC40, The Chinese News reports that the new compact crossover is due to debut this April in Shanghai.

Editor's note:

Why isn't there a trademark for P7 as well?
