Volkswagen Teases Concept For Detroit Auto Show, It Looks Like A New Microbus

 
22 Dec 2016
by
Volkswagen has prepared another concept vehicle, and it will be showcased next month at the Detroit Auto Show.
Just like it did with its previous exhibit from the I.D. family, Volkswagen has not announced a name for this show car. However, we have a teaser image that reveals more than we need to guess what VW will show in Motor City this January, and the brand already specified this exhibit’s key features.

We are writing about a new Microbus concept, which could see the return of the VW Bus on the market. The said return has been discussed time and time again, but it has yet to happen. However, with the new focus on reducing emissions, Volkswagen has a chance at proposing a car with an all-electric drivetrain that also provides all-wheel-drive. Furthermore, it comes with an iconic shape, which is still sought after today.

Volkswagen has already specified that this concept vehicle is built on the MEB platform, which is the German group’s Modular Electric Drive Kit. Thanks to that mention, fans of the brand could hope to see a production car that will be a successor of the iconic Volkswagen Bulli, which is also knowns as the VW Bus.

If you were somehow not impressed about this description of Volkswagen’s latest concept car, we'd have you know that it will also be able to drive autonomously. The latter is an objective that is further away on the roadmap, and it appears that the first versions of this model will not get that capability.

VW has imagined an electrically retractable steering wheel, which would “disappear” into the dash when the car would be switched to its self-driving mode. The “driver” would then get the chance to relax, while a complex array of ultrasonic sensors, laser scanners, radar sensors, and cameras monitor the surroundings to ensure the safest possible trip, every single time.

Volkswagen says that this concept brings “a new epoch of mobility,” and that it comes with a link between the company’s origins and its electrifying future. We do not know about you, but this sounds good to us.
