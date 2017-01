Volkswagen T-ROC Will Go On Sale In Late 2017

TDI

Previewed by a concept vehicle presented in 2014, the Volkswagen T-ROC will be classified as a compact (C-segment) vehicle. The production model will mirror the two-door design of the concept, albeit the front fascia and cabin will be toned down a bit. As previously rumored, it has come to our attention that the T-ROC will indeed be underpinned by the VW MQB platform.A leftfield approach to the sport utility vehicle genre, the T-ROC will come with a removable roof from the get-go. It should be noted that only the middle section of the roof is removable. The roof can be neatly stowed in a special compartment integrated into the underside of the trunk.Front-wheel-drive by nature, the 2018 Volkswagen T-ROC will also be offered with 4Motion all-wheel-drive. Similarly to the quattro system in the Audi Q2, the T-ROC’s Haldex-coupling system employs an electro-hydraulic clutch actuator to actively distribute torque between the front and rear axles.The entry-level powertrain combo will come in the form of a tried-and-tested 1.4-liter TSI turbo-four matched with a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed DSG dual-clutch box is also in the offing. On the turbo diesel-powered front, VeeDub’s familiar 2.0-literwill do the talking. Don’t expect to get the diesel in the U.S., though, because Dieselgate and stuff.On an ending note, the T-ROC should be best viewed as a new lifestyle vehicle in the Volkswagen lineup. As the Golf Mk5-based Beetle keeps getting less popular with each passing year, a lot rides on the shoulders of the T-ROC. As an overall package, however, the T-ROC has the makings of an instant hit.