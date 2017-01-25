autoevolution

Volkswagen's European Production Affected By Low Demand For Some Models

 
Dieselgate is not the only problem for the Volkswagen Group, as the German corporation could have its production quota slightly reduced this year because of two issues.
We will write about them one at a time, but they are packed beside the same story because they have the potential of affecting the German corporation’s final numbers on production and deliveries this year. The first story refers to the manufacture of the Passat, which takes place at one of Volkswagen’s largest factories in Germany.

Apparently, the German group has recorded a smaller demand for its mid-sized model, so the facility in Emden will be stopped for three days in February. The facility has 9,000 employees, and it was announced last week that it would be frozen for eight days starting today, but three more days of pause were added afterward.

Demand for the Volkswagen Passat in all body versions has dropped in Turkey, Russia, and the United Kingdom. Company officials do not rule out longer pauses in production. The same facility had to stop manufacturing or slow down its rhythm last summer because of an issue with VW’s suppliers regarding their contracts.

Volkswagen’s Emden plant used to make the CC, but it was eliminated from the range without getting an immediate replacement on the same line. The Arteon is expected to come to the manufacturing facility when it gets approved for production, thus solving potential problems like these in the future.

As Automotive News reports, the Volkswagen Group has another manufacturing issue on its hands. This time, the problem lies in Gyor, Hungary, where workers at the Audi factory have reportedly threatened the company with a strike. That facility builds the A3, its body variations, and the TT, all of them being successful models in the premium compact segment.

The workers request higher salaries for their posts, and they are upset because a previously announced bonus program was dropped. The latter is understandably a mood killer for anyone that has a salary and finds out a promised benefit has been canceled.
