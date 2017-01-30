autoevolution

Volkswagen Group USA Recalls 582,822 Vehicles In Three Separate Operations

 
30 Jan 2017, 16:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
Recalls are a reality of the current automotive landscape, and affected automakers range from volume brands such as Ford to the highest echelon of the industry. Volkswagen is no stranger to the practice, and neither is the Audi brand.
In the U.S., Volkswagen and Audi have recently issued no less than three recalls affecting 582,222 vehicles. The first of the lot encompasses 342,867 Audi vehicles that range from the 2013 to the 2017 model year. These are the 2.0 TFSI-powered Audi A4, A5, A5 Cabriolet, Q5, and Allroad.

As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2.0 TFSI makes use of “an electric coolant pump that can be blocked with debris from the cooling system.” The worst case scenario is overheating, which could prove to be a disastrous condition for the engine in the long run.

The second of three recalls is made up of 2011 to 2017 model year Audi Q5 vehicles. 234,054 units to be more precise. Apparently, “the sunroof drainage system may allow water to soak into the foam surrounding the side head air bag inflator canister resulting in the corrosion of the canister.” If the canister corrodes, then the side head airbag inflator may fracture during deployment.

Last, but certainly not least, campaign number 16V955000 refers to 5,901 units of certain VW and Audi vehicles from the 2016, 2017, and 2018 model years. The first batch is made up of the Golf, Tiguan, A4, A6, and A7. The problem with these cars comes in the form of potentially defective airbags. What’s more, certain units of the Audi A4, A4 Allroad, Q7, and Q5 are being recalled over potentially defective seat belt pretensioners.

Affected owners are advised to contact the nearest VW or Audi dealership for more information. Owners may also contact the Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 or the Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Another way of finding out what's what is to search by VIN of the NHTSA’s website.
recall Volkswagen safety Audi NHTSA
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68