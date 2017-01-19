Volkswagen Could Offer An Electric Sports Car

Volkswagen
has prepared a platform for electric vehicles, and it was named MEB.
The platform will lead to a whole family of cars, and VW officials have previously designated the first Golf as an example for what the architecture will be able to handle concerning horsepower.
For those of you that have not been fans of the Mk1 Golf, its output stretched from 45 to 110 HP
, which was a lot of power at the time for a car that small.
Evidently, the new electric vehicles from Volkswagen
will come with more than 50 HP, even for the smallest versions. What VW has not detailed is how far will it go regarding peak output, which can get significantly high for an electric car these days. Without restrictions related to emissions, fuel economy, and displacement, the VW Group could go wild with its future EVs.
With that in mind, along with the idea of a “family of electric models from Volkswagen
,” it is hard not to think of a sports car from the German
brand. Evidently, the said vehicle would be fully electric, but it could make sense in the range thanks to the cost saved due to the existence of a common platform for EVs.
Most likely, the electric sports car from Volkswagen would be placed in the compact segment. While an electric hatchback with a size similar to the Golf is already on the table, the German brand could also make a sports car with comparable dimensions.
One of the possibilities involves the Beetle, which could get an electric replacement, but VW might make an electric roadster
on the same technical platform. We would like to remark that the Scirocco has not shown any sign of a replacement in sight, and the model could be turned into a sporty 2+2 coupe with electric drive.
Volkswagen officials already stated that all MEB-based products would have a range of 248 miles (400 km) at the launch of the first car built on that platform, so fitting a sporty model would not be an issue, especially since there’s more to a sports car than acceleration and top speed.
With the third described phase of the MEB platform, which will bring a range of 373 miles (600 km), there would be enough “juice” to deliver more acceleration than the rest of the models in the electric portfolio.