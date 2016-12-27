Vladimir Putin's Mercedes S600 Pullman Guard Shows Up For Sale on German Website

It takes a special kind of motivation to purchase a retired armored limousine and the latest occasion to grab such a vehicle involves one of Vladimir Putin's former cars, namely a 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Pullman Guard.





The lavish machine, which is animated by a 394 PS 6.0-liter V12 (keep in mind that we're dealing with a natural aspiration era output), has 25,000 km (15,500 miles) on its odo. Given the nature of the car, this is a respectable mileage. Even so, we're talking about an odometer value that, at least in theory, should allow the Pullman to stay in good condition.



The German limousine is offered by a private seller, Sergei Urov, who is ready to show you the Mercedes-Benz, obviously over in Moscow. Meanwhile, you can zoom in on what we'll label as an uber-privacy mobile in the image gallery to your right, with the pics allowing us to see plenty of the six-seater's details, down to the VIN.



One of the thoughts that simply can't be avoided when purchasing such a contraption is the weight of the stories the vehicle has been involved in. The most recent tale of the sort took place back in September, when Vladimir Putin's favorite chauffeur reportedly lost his life in a head-on crash that took place on the road's of Russia's capital city.



