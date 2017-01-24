Viper Club Members Want To Crowdfund Nurburgring Record Attempt

Dodge’s Viper has a passionate community behind it, and they want to give it one last “hoorah” before it sails into the sunset.





A few Viper owners have come up with a plan to secure funding to allow the formation of a team that will send two Viper ACR Extreme models to Germany, where they will be used to set a new record on the Nurburgring.The cars will be driven by racers that know the Nurburgring well enough to consider it “their home track,” and it will bring the record back next to the Viper name.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is not a part of the ambitious campaign, the organizers have said, but it is unclear whether they bothered asking FCA about supporting their plan. We went to their GoFundMe page and found out more about the entire project, which is supposed to go down in April 2017.If they do not secure all of the funds they need by then, all donors will get their money refunded, except a minor commission from GoFundMe. In just six days, they have raised $52,875, which is almost a third of their $159k goal. Only 109 people donated until now, so there is room for your money if you think this is a useful purpose and that it can happen.All contributors that offer $10,000 or more will be invited to witness the attempts live at the Nurburgring. Meanwhile, those that donate over $250 will get their names listed on a commemorative poster. The creators of the campaign say that every little bit helps, so they might need a hand in that department if someone is feeling generous.Those that want to set this record already have been promised to be lent two Dodge Viper ACR Extreme models by the Viper Exchange, and these cars will be driven by two “internationally-known” Viper drivers that have not been mentioned.The ACR Extreme version of the Viper already has 13 track records in its name , but beating Porsche 918 Spyder’ s time on the Nurburgring might be a challenge even with a top level driver.