autoevolution

Viper Club Members Want To Crowdfund Nurburgring Record Attempt

 
24 Jan 2017, 10:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Dodge’s Viper has a passionate community behind it, and they want to give it one last “hoorah” before it sails into the sunset.
A few Viper owners have come up with a plan to secure funding to allow the formation of a team that will send two Viper ACR Extreme models to Germany, where they will be used to set a new record on the Nurburgring.

The cars will be driven by racers that know the Nurburgring well enough to consider it “their home track,” and it will bring the record back next to the Viper name.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is not a part of the ambitious campaign, the organizers have said, but it is unclear whether they bothered asking FCA about supporting their plan. We went to their GoFundMe page and found out more about the entire project, which is supposed to go down in April 2017.

If they do not secure all of the funds they need by then, all donors will get their money refunded, except a minor commission from GoFundMe. In just six days, they have raised $52,875, which is almost a third of their $159k goal. Only 109 people donated until now, so there is room for your money if you think this is a useful purpose and that it can happen.

All contributors that offer $10,000 or more will be invited to witness the attempts live at the Nurburgring. Meanwhile, those that donate over $250 will get their names listed on a commemorative poster. The creators of the campaign say that every little bit helps, so they might need a hand in that department if someone is feeling generous.

Those that want to set this record already have been promised to be lent two Dodge Viper ACR Extreme models by the Viper Exchange, and these cars will be driven by two “internationally-known” Viper drivers that have not been mentioned.

The ACR Extreme version of the Viper already has 13 track records in its name, but beating Porsche 918 Spyder’ s time on the Nurburgring might be a challenge even with a top level driver.

Dodge Viper Nurburgring Crowdfunding Nurburgring record Viper Dodge lap record
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54