Vice President Joe Biden Visits 2017 Detroit Auto Show, Wants to Buy a Corvette

Now 74 years of age, Joe Biden
has been the Vice President of the United States since Barack Obama assumed office in 2009. He’ll soon have to make way for Dick Cheney, who’ll fill the role of vice prez once again after serving George W. Bush for eight years.
For better and for worse, I feel sorry that Joe has to clear up his desk. On the other hand, he’s got a lot more time on his hands now. In this regard, Joe Biden took a stroll at the Cobo Center in Detroit, taking a look at what the auto industry has been up to as of late. And unsurprisingly, the vice prez still loves the Corvette
more than any other car out there. Porsches included.
Snapped by at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show sitting in a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and thinking about the LT1 naturally aspirated V8, Biden made it clear that he wants to “buy a Corvette”
after he’s no longer VP.
So to speak, he wants a new one to go hand in hand with his '67 Sting Ray Convertible
. However, what sort of ‘Vette should the vice prez buy?
I have this sneaking suspicion he’ll go for the C7 Corvette Z06. As the Vice President of the United States said two years ago at a UAW press conference, “there's a lot of reasons to run for president, but there's one overwhelming reason not to run for president.”
Care to guess what he's on about?
“I’d like to get that Z06 with 0-60 in 3.4 seconds,”
he told Buzzfeed
. “You tack that sucker up to six grand and this comes out of the hole like a bullet, man.”
I can understand his excitement, as does Mary Barra. The chief executive officer of General Motors, who also happens to be the most powerful woman in the biz, owns a 2015 Corvette Z06
with a soft top, black wheels, and yellow brake calipers. I’m willing to bet a buck Biden will also go with a convertible, chiefly because you can hear the engine way better with the top down.