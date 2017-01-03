Vehicle Virgins Guy Slams Mercedes S550 Coupe: Side Air Vents Look Like Breasts

The Mercedes-Benz S550 Coupe makes for a particularly interesting Grand Tourer proposal, since the main motivation behind purchasing a non-AMG S-Class Coupe is the financial one. As such, those who buy the big coupe sometimes tend to use considerably more "normal car" criteria for evaluating it compared to the Affalterback clientele. And we're here to give you a vlog take on the matter.





The YT man recently dropped his usual "five things I hate about the [insert vehicle of choice here]" take, focusing on the Mercedes-Benz S550 Coupe.



Breast appearance claims aside, most of the details Parker delivers from behind the wheel of the GT make a lot of sense. Unfortunately, these have to do with large German coupes in General - it's nearly impossible not to become frustrated with the rear passenger space issues delivered by such cars.



After all, a Porsche 911 has plenty of excuses for only being able to properly accommodate kids in the back. However, if you compare the overall length or the wheelbase of Grand Tourers like the



Truth be told, the designers can only do so much to improve the packaging delivered by these cars, since the elegant silhouette requirements stand in the way of rear passenger comfort.



The best way to go around such issues is to switch sides, jumping the four-door coupe bandwagon. For instance, Mercedes-Benz offers a rich bouquet of swooping roofline models with more than two doors. In fact, earlier today, we



This is yet another occasion to discuss the rumors about the three-pointed star brand working to split the AMG power.



