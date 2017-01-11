Vehicle Virgins Guy Slams 2017 Ford GT Over Cabin and Performance Details

In theory, the points made by the vlogger are relevant, but we'll have to wait for the 2017 Ford GT to hit the road before drawing a final conclusion





One of the most popular YouTubers out there, Parker from Vehicle Virgins, decided to check out the 2017 Ford GT, all with the aim of delivering a "Six Things I Hate About" video. This isn't your average rant clip, though, as most of the vlogger's complains do make sense.



For instance, we'll focus on the McLaren comparison in the footage. This isn't the first time when the new GT is put into the same sentence with Woking machine.



It's only natural to make such comparos and it seems the yet-undiscovered driving experience delivered by the newcomer will be closer to what McLaren machines have to offer - given its $450,000 pricing, the early, on-paper comparos talked about the



From the shoulder-to-shoulder seating position to the lightweight-focused dashboard, the cabin of the GT shows plenty of similarities to what



After all, looking at Ferraris or Lamborghinis through objective glasses easily reveals lots of issues, many of which are overcome by a mix between the driving experience and the badge.



So while Ford managed to one-up the Prancing Horse at Le Mans last year, we're curious to see what happens in the street battle.



Back in 2015, Ford rocked the Detorit Auto Show by introducing the new GT prototype. Well, here we are, looking at the production Ford GT adorning the 2017 Detroit floor. Alas, the Blue Oval supercar isn't without its issues and we're here to zoom in on the (more or less apparent) downsides of the velocity tool.One of the most popular YouTubers out there, Parker from Vehicle Virgins, decided to check out the 2017 Ford GT, all with the aim of delivering a "Six Things I Hate About" video. This isn't your average rant clip, though, as most of the vlogger's complains do make sense.For instance, we'll focus on the McLaren comparison in the footage. This isn't the first time when the new GT is put into the same sentence with Woking machine.It's only natural to make such comparos and it seems the yet-undiscovered driving experience delivered by the newcomer will be closer to what McLaren machines have to offer - given its $450,000 pricing, the early, on-paper comparos talked about the Lamborghini Aventador , but you can probably leave that idea behind.From the shoulder-to-shoulder seating position to the lightweight-focused dashboard, the cabin of the GT shows plenty of similarities to what McLarens have to offer. And despite the fact that, from a static point of view, the British supercars appear superior, we'll have to wait for the Ford GT to hit the road before dropping a serious conclusion.After all, looking at Ferraris or Lamborghinis through objective glasses easily reveals lots of issues, many of which are overcome by a mix between the driving experience and the badge.So while Ford managed to one-up the Prancing Horse at Le Mans last year, we're curious to see what happens in the street battle.