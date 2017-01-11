autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Vehicle Virgins Guy Slams 2017 Ford GT Over Cabin and Performance Details

 
11 Jan 2017, 10:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In theory, the points made by the vlogger are relevant, but we'll have to wait for the 2017 Ford GT to hit the road before drawing a final conclusion
Back in 2015, Ford rocked the Detorit Auto Show by introducing the new GT prototype. Well, here we are, looking at the production Ford GT adorning the 2017 Detroit floor. Alas, the Blue Oval supercar isn't without its issues and we're here to zoom in on the (more or less apparent) downsides of the velocity tool.

One of the most popular YouTubers out there, Parker from Vehicle Virgins, decided to check out the 2017 Ford GT, all with the aim of delivering a "Six Things I Hate About" video. This isn't your average rant clip, though, as most of the vlogger's complains do make sense.

For instance, we'll focus on the McLaren comparison in the footage. This isn't the first time when the new GT is put into the same sentence with Woking machine.

It's only natural to make such comparos and it seems the yet-undiscovered driving experience delivered by the newcomer will be closer to what McLaren machines have to offer - given its $450,000 pricing, the early, on-paper comparos talked about the Lamborghini Aventador, but you can probably leave that idea behind.

From the shoulder-to-shoulder seating position to the lightweight-focused dashboard, the cabin of the GT shows plenty of similarities to what McLarens have to offer. And despite the fact that, from a static point of view, the British supercars appear superior, we'll have to wait for the Ford GT to hit the road before dropping a serious conclusion.

After all, looking at Ferraris or Lamborghinis through objective glasses easily reveals lots of issues, many of which are overcome by a mix between the driving experience and the badge.

So while Ford managed to one-up the Prancing Horse at Le Mans last year, we're curious to see what happens in the street battle.

2017 Ford GT Ford supercars 2017 NAIAS 2017 Detroit Auto Show
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75