Vehicle Virgins Guy Ends Up in Floyd Maywheather's Ferrari, Attends Car Meet

Back in 2014, Floyd Mayweather's Ferrari F430 Scuderia ended up
on eBay and we're here to deliver a car meet-style follow-up, one that involves a ride in the once-VIP-owned Fezza.
The most recent Vehicle Virgins clip sees Parker getting a shotgun ride in the Scud, which means you'll get to find out who owns the track-savvy supercar now.
The Prancing Horse recently attended the 100 Octane Cars and Croissants event in California. As always with this type of car meets, a great variety of go-fast machines, so the piece of footage goes well beyond the said Fezza.
From an E60 BMW M5 that could easily be used as the Instagram definition of a tuner car, to a Porsche 918 Spyder (yes, you velocity junkies, the hybrid hypercar comes with the Weissach package), tons and tons of go-fast machines attended the event.
As world wide web fate would have it, we've featured some of the cars in this clip. The "Lady in Red
" 2017 Porsche 911 R or the world's most expensive Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster
are two example of this.
Despite Parker getting his fair share of internal combustion thrills at the said event, it seems the Vehicle Virgin didn't think the action seen there was enough for a video.
As such, the final part of the clip sees the YouTuber leaving the event and getting up close and personal with a Bentley Bentayga. While the Crewe SUV
has already received its fair share of aftermarket goodies, the example seen here has kept its factory stock condition.
P.S.: If you're wondering what G Wagon the vlogger is talking about in this piece of footage, here's the adventure that sees the man driving the 2017 G63 in the snow. Spoiler alert - the Gelandewagen clip, which we recently showed
you, is a bit of a rant.