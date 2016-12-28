autoevolution

Vans and Buses Took Over the Nurburgring This Year, Here's a Frenzy Compilation

 
28 Dec 2016, 14:43 UTC
by
When people talk about the Nurburgring, the 20.8 km (12.9 miles) length of the infamous German track is what impresses the most and yet the width of the circuit is just as important for maintaining its Green Hell nickname.
We're referring to the lack of runoff areas rather than the width of the tarmac itself, with the result being that the course is tight enough for passenger cars, so you would imagine that vans and busses would never set foot wheel on the track.

Well, you'd be wrong, as the super-sized people haulers are an important part of the Ring fauna. With the 2016 Nurburgring season having ended a few weekends ago, the time has come to look back at the laps that have entertained us throughout the year, this time with a focus on the vehicles mentioned above.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page brings us a compilation showing vans and busses having a good time on the track, offering us a wide variety of contraptions.

From a van recreating the A Team atmosphere to a coach that could easily serve for a trip across the continent, these machines somehow manage to feel at home on the Nurburgring.

Perhaps the best part of their presence, at least when it comes to the show it delivers, is that these behemoths share the track with "civilian" vehicles. As such, we get to see sweet passes and not all of these involve the vans being left behind, for instance.

The first 2017 laps are set to take place in March and we'll remind you the track now has a new ticket purchasing system. We talked about the fresh manner of entering the Ring earlier this year and, in case you're planning to hit the Nordschleife next year, you can check out the financial side of the adventure here.

