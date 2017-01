We're sure plenty of you still don't agree with Ferrari returning to the twin-turbo arena. Imagine you're a supercar collector who enjoys naturally aspirated beasts, with a soft spot for Prancing Horses - how can you skip the 488?

Finishing this new year with a "special ø" Guess the car?! Does that engine look familiar?! îù #V12 bye bye #2016! #Ferrari #Swatch A photo posted by Greg B. (@gregb.23) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:12am PST

Merry Christmas Part 2 guess the car?! Hint: it's not a V8 and it's not a LaF! #Ferrari îù„ A photo posted by Greg B. (@gregb.23) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

Merry Christmas „ Guess the car!? Hint it's not a V8! #Ferrari #RossoFerrari A photo posted by Greg B. (@gregb.23) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:07pm PST

Caption this!? I came out with "Jacked Up!" #Pagani #ZondaRUno #Imola îù A photo posted by Greg B. (@gregb.23) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:32am PST

Well, you could always keep your 458, but that would mean being left behind - let's face it, certain aficionados have always found the 458 a bit lackluster in the torque department and now that the market has moved on, this is becoming even more of an issue.Another solution would be to gift your 458 with a V12. Wait, what? This is what supercar collector Greg B seems to have done, at least according to his Instagram posts - from enjoying the charms of the Ferrari Corse Clienti (customer racing) program, to a Pagani Zonda R, the man's social media account is a universe of internal combustion joy.So far, we've only received teasers, but the aficionado confirms the 458 engine compartment seen in the image above is occupied by a twelve-cylinder unit - the quick-release engine lid bits are on the house.Judging by what we can see in this image, the Franken-Horse should hit the road soon and we can't wait to meet this mechanical synesthesia.This hybrid follows two other projects that have infuriated purists last year, with both coming from the drifting side of the automotive realm. Interestingly, we got to see both V8- and V12-animated Maranello drift cars back in 2016.We'll start with the twelve-unit beast, namely Japanese drifter Daigo Saito's 599 GTB sideways tool . While we have yet to see the contraption at work, the slip angle animal should make its debut this year.As for Ryan Tuerck's Ferrari-engined Toyota GT86, the U.S. pro drifter has welcomed a... 458's heart. Ironic, isn't it? Given the underpowered nature of the Toyobaru's 2.0-liter boxer, the Maranello supercar's V8 was nothing short of a blessing, one we've already shown you doing its tire-slashing thing.