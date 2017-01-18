U.S. Federal Agency Seeks 100 Percent Tariff On Some European Bikes, AMA Opposes

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released a statement explaining it strongly objects to a federal agency’s attempt to introduce a 100 percent tariff on motorcycles made in Europe as part of a trade battle over hormones in U.S. beef.





AMA opposes the proposed tariff because trade disputes residing withing the boundaries of the agricultural industry should not be solved with trade sanctions levied against non-agricultural products, normally.



“There is no logical link between motorcycles and beef,” said Wayne Allard, AMA vice president of government relations. “It is absurd to even consider such a move.



This oddity was created by The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which is responsible for developing and coordinating U.S. international trade, commodity and direct investment policy and overseeing negotiation with other countries. The same institution proposed a similar 100 percent tariff in 2009 but was denied successfully.



If the agency enacts this motorcycle tariff, serious and potentially irreversible harm will be done to American small- and medium-sized business owners selling the vehicles and to American families who buy these motorcycles for commuting and outdoor recreation.



Affected manufacturers include Aprilia, Beta, BMW, Ducati, Fantic, Gas Gas, Husqvarna, KTM, Montesa, Piaggio, Scorpa, Sherco, TM, and Vespa.



If you want to oppose, there are two ways to do it. Firstly, you can comment electronically via the Federal eRulemaking Portal here . Secondly, you can add your voice to those of other bikers through AMA's portal here . It should go without saying, but all comments should be respectful and cite examples of how the stupid tariff will negatively impact the sport and the industry.