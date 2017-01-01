Ultimate Obama Memorabilia? You Can Own His Campaign Bus Chair

autoevolution

Barack Obama’s car was available for sale shortly after he won his first term as President of The United States of America.
The Chrysler that was once owned and driven by Barack Obama has already switched owners twice, but other elements that were once touched by the 44th President of the USA are beginning to appear for sale on the Internet.

While these items may not be as directly linked to automobiles as Obama’s former car was, we will write about them just because they are somewhat neat.

A pair of chairs that was on Barack Obama’s tour bus has appeared for sale at an auction organized by a company from Boston. Those two seats are branded with the writing “Obama ’08 President,” and they carry the original campaign logo. Apparently, both of them were on Obama’s official campaign bus.

Both chairs were used in the 2008 presidential campaign, and they are set on circular wooden swivel bases. They are reclinable, and they height can be adjusted just like any decent office chair. Until now, there’s nothing that special about them, but here comes the coolest part about this pair of seats.

RR Auctions has a letter of provenance from the primary bus driver of the 2008 Obama campaign. Mr. Glenn Childress has kind words to say about the 44th President of the USA, and he attested that Obama spent most of his time on one of the chairs while he was on the bus and touring the U.S. in the hope of becoming President.

The auction house expects these items to sell for over $6,000, and we are sure they will be purchased by a big fan of Barack Obama. At the end of the day, the person that buys them will have a unique set of chairs to place in his or her office, and any one of them is a great conversation starter for those silent moments in a meeting behind closed doors.
