autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

UK Motorcycle Thief Films Himself Running From Police And Doing Harm

 
19 Jan 2017, 16:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The video you are about to see here is one great reason why the UK Police needs to be allowed to pursue riders. It is unacceptable for someone to be this rude and destructive and get away with it in a modern society.
As with other countries out there, Britain has a few stupid laws, and one of them translates into police officers being forbidden to pursue a biker/scooterist if it can increase the danger to him or the public.

This quite stupid rule apparently started back in 2014, when Henry Hicks, an 18-year-old carpenter from Islington died in a crash after he lost control of his moped while running from the police.

While we understand how disastrous his death was for his family and friends, his case basically limited the police from intervening in all sort of felonies done using a two-wheeled vehicle.

In plain words, if you strap on a helmet and ride an unmarked scooter around London, you can usually get away with theft, since the police will rather stop following you. Moreover, the heavy traffic will also give you the mobility advantage.

This explains why motorcycle and scooter thefts are on the rise in the UK along with the thieves’ courage to do it in plain sight. Try to stop them, and you might get smacked with a tool or sprayed with acid in the face.

Not only they do this, but the hooligans now have the nerve to bully others, film their selves and post it on the Internet. Like this guy and his girlfriend (apparently) who ride along the streets of London on a scooter terrorizing people and mocking the police for not being allowed to pursuit them.

These idiots are now free, can hurt innocent people and get away with it. They are also the reason why the motorcycle community is getting bad reputation, so if you have any details about them, do make the world a favor and call the police.

bike theft fail police road safety
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78