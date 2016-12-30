autoevolution

Uber Launches a Website Dedicated To Freight, Expect Autonomous Trucks

 
30 Dec 2016, 13:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Last summer, Uber bought a self-driving truck startup named Otto. It now has a website, and it looks like things are advancing rapidly.
In case you have not heard about Otto, they have delivered their first shipment without a driver at the wheel of an 18-wheeler. The first thing shipped by the world’s first self-driving truck was a load of 50,000 beers, which were taken straight from the Budweiser factory, and driven to Colorado Springs.

Uber’s launch of the new website was not generous on details, and the only choices you have on the page involve entering your e-mail to find out more, when the time comes, about its benefits for carriers and shippers.

Anyone interested in learning more can just e-mail them, but the representatives of the company have already replied to Inverse that they do not have “any new information to share at the moment.” They did mention that the new year will bring more on the topic, and we cannot wait to learn more.

We would like to note that a menu from that website, which was reserved for shippers, leads to Uber’s dashboard for users and drivers. That has led us to believe that the ride-sharing startup from San Francisco probably plans to allow truckers to carry things for businesses and even regular people using a proprietary app.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Uber wants to allow the regular Joe to schedule a truck to move his or her things with just a few taps in an app, but it sure looks like that is something that will eventually be available.

At the same time, Otto is a start-up focused on developing self-driving trucks, and Uber is already working on (and offering rides in) self-driving cars.

With two and two put together, Uber might be the cog that spins transportation into the next century through apps and self-driving 18-wheelers.

Don’t expect that revolution to come too soon, as The Teamsters are North America’s strongest union, and self-driving trucks may take up many jobs from the backbone of the USA. However, those trucks might still have a human inside them for many years, because there’s more to operating a truck than just driving it.

Uber freight Transport Mobility self driving technology self-driving vehicles autonomous car technology
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78