Two Years On, Matthew McConaughey Continues to Endorse Lincoln

Matthew McConaughey is what your girlfriend would call “a nice guy.” He also happens to be an acclaimed Hollywood actor, having starred in blockbusters that include Dazed and Confused, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Interstellar. Regarding cars, Matthew happens to have a thing for all things Lincoln
, apparently.
The Texan-born actor signed an agreement with Lincoln to be the brand’s ambassador in 2014
, when the Ford-owned manufacturer introduced the MKC. If I may, the MKC is best viewed as a fancier Ford Escape, not a properly luxurious compact crossover. The latter category includes the Lexus NX.
Many ads later, including one in which Matthew holds his hands on the steering wheel like a jock
, Matthew McConaughey reprises his role in a commercial for the Continental. Part of the
#ThatsContinental
campaign, the ad features the 2017 Lincoln Continental Black Label with a lot of extras.
The ad per se is brilliant, but there’s a problem with the product it promotes. Cutting straight to the chase, a similarly-specced car is more than $80,000 according to Lincoln’s configurator. I’m sorry to say it, but who in his right mind would pay BMW 7 Series
money on what is, in essence, a Ford Fusion with a longer wheelbase, more potent engine, AWD
, and leather seats?
It’s worth remembering that a Bentley
designer called out the 2017 Lincoln Continental for being too similar to a Flying Spur. “I would have called it Flying Spur concept and kept the four round lights,”
said a masterfully sarcastic Luc Donckerwolke on social media about the most expensive sedan currently produced by the Lincoln brand. He’s made his point, but the real problem of the ill-fated Continental is how it compares to its most direct competitors.
As a premium mid-size sedan, the Lincoln Continental
(starting from $44,560) has to win over customers that would normally go for the likes of the Audi A6 ($47,600), BMW 5 Series ($50,200), and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan ($52,150). And as I hope you’re also aware, the Lincoln badge doesn’t offer the same status as the German trio. Not now and not in the forseeable future.