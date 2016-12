Two Years On, Matthew McConaughey Continues to Endorse Lincoln

AWD

The Texan-born actor signed an agreement with Lincoln to be the brand’s ambassador in 2014 , when the Ford-owned manufacturer introduced the MKC. If I may, the MKC is best viewed as a fancier Ford Escape, not a properly luxurious compact crossover. The latter category includes the Lexus NX.Many ads later, including one in which Matthew holds his hands on the steering wheel like a jock , Matthew McConaughey reprises his role in a commercial for the Continental. Part of the #ThatsContinental campaign, the ad features the 2017 Lincoln Continental Black Label with a lot of extras.The ad per se is brilliant, but there’s a problem with the product it promotes. Cutting straight to the chase, a similarly-specced car is more than $80,000 according to Lincoln’s configurator. I’m sorry to say it, but who in his right mind would pay BMW 7 Series money on what is, in essence, a Ford Fusion with a longer wheelbase, more potent engine,, and leather seats?It’s worth remembering that a Bentley designer called out the 2017 Lincoln Continental for being too similar to a Flying Spur. “I would have called it Flying Spur concept and kept the four round lights,” said a masterfully sarcastic Luc Donckerwolke on social media about the most expensive sedan currently produced by the Lincoln brand. He’s made his point, but the real problem of the ill-fated Continental is how it compares to its most direct competitors.As a premium mid-size sedan, the Lincoln Continental (starting from $44,560) has to win over customers that would normally go for the likes of the Audi A6 ($47,600), BMW 5 Series ($50,200), and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan ($52,150). And as I hope you’re also aware, the Lincoln badge doesn’t offer the same status as the German trio. Not now and not in the forseeable future.