Two Private Motorcycle Collections Going Under The Hammer

 
25 Jan 2017
by
Motorcycle enthusiast sitting on a big pile of cash not knowing what to buy next? Why not take a look at these cool vintage motorcycles that will be auctioned in Las Vegas soon?
Mecum Auctions is happy to announce two major bike collections will go under the hammer this week at the South Point Casino & Hotel in LV. Over eighty vintage motorcycles will be waiting for a new owner each day from now until the end of the weekend.

The first of the two collections hails from Jack “The Bear” Coonrod, a Gasser-racing legend, featuring 20 vintage machines from early American makes to later models from across the ocean.

Among them are a 1973 Triumph X-75 Hurricane from the model’s first and only year of production, a 1912 Indian Board Track Racer assembled by Coonrod himself as well as a 1915 Harley-Davidson 11F Twin, the first year H-D motorcycles featured a three-speed transmission and an engine-driven oil pump.

The second collection brings in 78 motorcycles from a Major East Coast Collection, ranging from Harley-Davidson and Indians to a large selection of motocross bikes from the past.

To give you an idea, the collection includes two new-in-crate 1992 H-D Daytona 50th Anniversary models, a 1931 Henderson KJ “Streamline” Four from the final year of production, and a 1981 Maico 490 Mega 2, which is a one-year-only model considered by many to be the best open-class motocross machine ever made.

The majority of the bikes found in these two collections are set to cross the block this Friday and Saturday. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100. You can also purchase this at the auction, but the price doubles.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m., and the auction begins at 9 a.m. each day until Saturday. Part of the event will also be broadcasted on NBC Sports Network, while a live stream of the entire auction can be found on Mecum’s site, where you will also find detailed info on the auction and the bikes.
