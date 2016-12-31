Two Mercedes-Benz G500 Crash In China, Create Automotive Yin And Yang

Yin and Yang, the disc that is split in white and black, each half having a small part of the other shade inside it, describes how seemingly opposite forces may be complementary.





Fortunately for the fans of the legendary off-roader, The description comes from Chinese philosophy, and it also says that those apparently opposite forces are interconnected and interdependent in the natural world. That is what we thought when we saw this accident with two Mercedes-Benz G500 models in China We are talking about two 2017 Mercedes-Benz G500 vehicles that crashed each other after the first one hit a pole. While the first one was reportedly involved in a test drive, according to Car News China , the second vehicle was all new. To make the two apparent opposites even closer, they were reportedly coming from the same dealer.The accident took place in the city of Chongqing, and both cars are gray imports. Apparently, the demand for the G500 is so high that many models have entered the country through different channels. Regardless of how these two cars entered China, they will both have to come to the dealer for repairs, and the bill is going to be consistent for the white one.The G500 starts at $122,000 in the U.S., and it comes with a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine that provides 416. It can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 5.9 seconds, and it has a curb weight of 5,724 pounds. It is worth noting that the 2017 G-Class is the last model year of the ongoing Gelandewagen, as it will be replaced with a new generation for 2018 Fortunately for the fans of the legendary off-roader, Mercedes-Benz is not going to change the recipe behind this car by a dramatic margin. Instead, improvements will come to all essential components, and the interior will get an infusion of technology. Its iconic shape will be mostly unchanged, as spyshots have already revealed