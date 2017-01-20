autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Trying to Sell a $5 Million Aston Martin Vulcan On Facebook Live

 
20 Jan 2017, 12:15 UTC
by
Facebook's Live feature has helped many heavy social media users get their online kicks, but can it serve as a proper instrument for selling a car? Did we say "car"? We actually meant a freaking Aston Martin Vulcan.
The Brits only built 24 units of their 800 hp track toy and the Grey one featured on the video at the bottom of the page is now up for grabs.

This is a stunt put together by Fb label Lovecars - how does one get the inspiration for such a move? Well, when you're in a showroom with not one, but two Vulcans, this sort of ideas might just come naturally. For the record, the red car is the one Jeremy Clarkson used in the Grand Tour video and no, it is not for sale - one of them is enough...

The Grey car is chassis number #15, just in case you own another one and are looking for a way to differentiate the two.

So, let's see how such a $5 million invitation (the estimated price of the car) sounds like: "This car is for sale at Aston Martin Bristol. If you're interested, come and check it out, or if you know somebody who's interested, give them a call!"

Of course, if you're a hardcore negotiator, you could always try to use your skills to get some free floormats, providing you want something like that inside your racecar.

Speaking of which, many of the questions that showed up while the whole shenanigan was still live (the feature came to an end as we were publishing this article) had to do with driving this Aston halo car on the street. Well, we might be talking about a track-confined machine, but, given the street car conversion trend that showed up last year, we wouldn't be surprised if some eccentric aficionado out there decides to do whatever is necessary to have a Vulcan gifted with a number plate.

Now, even when you're buying a Toyota iQ (you know, the model that served as the donor vehicle for the Aston Martin Cygnet city car), you'll want to know the details of the previous owner.

And the Instagram account bellow will offer you a few details about the one who used to hoon this Vulcan. Don't worry, though, as the vehicle has only racked up about 60 miles, so you may be able to skip the tire change.





 

