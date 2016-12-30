Trucker Stops Scooter Thief With Kung-Fu Kick In China

Why do scooters have such a bad reputation? Well, part because most of them look ridiculous, but mainly because they are used by thieves. And I’m not necessarily referring to the UK, where you run and hide your bike if you see two dudes on a scooter
. This practice is used everywhere, even in China as you can see here.
Why scooters? Because they are easy to steal, operate and they offer you a huge advantage against the cops - you can squeeze through everywhere like a cockroach and escape most of the times.
You don’t even need advanced tactics and planning. Find a scooter, steal it
, bust its ignition, start it up and go search for your first victim. In this case, it’s a truck driver in China who, for some reason, left his window open and his smartphone in plain sight.
The scooter thief saw it, parked right in front of the truck, climbed at the window, snatched the phone and off he went, getting a perfect score with no witnesses or alarms triggered. Or at least that’s what he thought...
Apart from the surveillance camera that caught the event on tape, there was the truck driver who apparently saw what happened but for some reason failed to react. He was eager to revenge, and this looked to be his lucky day.
Why? Because the dumb thief had the nerve to come back after a little while on the incoming lane. The truck driver acted quickly and jumped in front of the speeding scooter.
With nothing at hand to stop the thief, he performed one of the coolest martial art maneuvers and kicked the bad guy off the two-wheeler. He got hit by the scooter a bit, but a quick rollover and he was back on his legs, continuing to threaten the now very subdued thief. Check the video below for the whole action.