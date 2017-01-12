Triumph Announces Record Sales In 2016

With 2016 all gone now it’s that time to draw the line and see who did what. And Triumph it’s among the first bike makers to release its last year sales figure, claiming it broke a record.





Totals for the entire calendar year were more of the same, with overall 2016 retail sales in North America beating the market growth rate by more than 15 percent, eclipsing 13,000 units for the first time in history and easily shattering the previous annual retail sales record.

Looking back at 2016, it’s been a groundbreaking year for Triumph Motorcycles on many different levels.



The year started off with the largest new model launch in history, and Triumph dealers rolled up their sleeves and hit the ground running by introducing this incredible new product to enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada by hosting an unprecedented number of grassroots-level consumer events in dealerships and off-site venues from coast to coast.



The effort wasn’t in vain as unit sales growth per dealership went up more than 21 percent over 2015.



“There is no greater testament to the tireless work and outstanding brand representation of our dealer partners than seeing this kind of success on the sales floor,” said Matt Sheahan, COO of Triumph Motorcycles America. “We want to thank our dealers for their efforts and our new customers for joining the Triumph Family. We are looking forward to riding with you in 2017!”



The recently introduced



To keep up with this increased demand, Triumph is actively seeking new retail partners to grow its dealer presence in key markets. For the month of December, Triumph dealers smashed the previous sales record with retails up a stunning 39 percent over the previous December record and up an impressive 89 percent over December 2015.Totals for the entire calendar year were more of the same, with overall 2016 retail sales in North America beating the market growth rate by more than 15 percent, eclipsing 13,000 units for the first time in history and easily shattering the previous annual retail sales record.Looking back at 2016, it’s been a groundbreaking year for Triumph Motorcycles on many different levels.The year started off with the largest new model launch in history, and Triumph dealers rolled up their sleeves and hit the ground running by introducing this incredible new product to enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada by hosting an unprecedented number of grassroots-level consumer events in dealerships and off-site venues from coast to coast.The effort wasn’t in vain as unit sales growth per dealership went up more than 21 percent over 2015.“There is no greater testament to the tireless work and outstanding brand representation of our dealer partners than seeing this kind of success on the sales floor,” said Matt Sheahan, COO of Triumph Motorcycles America. “We want to thank our dealers for their efforts and our new customers for joining the Triumph Family. We are looking forward to riding with you in 2017!”The recently introduced Bonneville Bobber , Street Scrambler, Street Cup, T100, and the all-new Street Triple will ensure a continued path of success and sustainable growth for 2017 and onward.To keep up with this increased demand, Triumph is actively seeking new retail partners to grow its dealer presence in key markets.