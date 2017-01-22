Transit PHEV Embodies Ford’s Effort to Improve London’s Air Quality

The U.S. has the F-Series pickup truck. Europe, on the other hand, relies on an even humbler workhorse: the Transit van. And as Europe pushes forward with cleaning the air of its most congested cities, Ford
took to itself to do something about it.
Introducing the Transit Plug-In Hybrid, an experimental vehicle that was designed to help improve the air quality in London. According to Ford, the Transit PHEV is but a stepping stone in the manufacturer’s plan to launch not one, not two, but 13 new electrified models
in the next five years.
“This exciting project in London shows how innovative technology can help improve the prosperity and quality of life in our congested cities,”
explains Jim Farley, chairman and chief executive officer of Ford of Europe
. “Ford is the top-selling commercial vehicle brand in Europe, so it’s fitting that this Transit Plug-In Hybrid is leading the electric vehicle revolution for business users.”
Speaking of which, the Transit PHEV will go online this fall as part of a fleet for select London businesses. The trial is expected to span over 12 months and consist of 20 hybridized Transit Custom
vans. The project, Ford says, is supported financially by the UK government’s Advanced Propulsion Centre. If you want a more specific number, make that £4.7 million. As for the vans, they’re designed and engineered at the company’s Dunton technical center and the Prodrive Advanced Technology complex in Banbury. Revolve Technologies also offered support for Ford’s ambitious program.
In related news, it’s worth remembering that Ford is committed to electrifying its most iconic model: the Mustang. As per Raj Nair, the 2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid
will match electric motors with an EcoBoost-type engine for V8-like performance. The F-150 Hybrid is looming on the horizon too, packing an 110-volt mobile generator
. A fully-electric small sport utility vehicle is also confirmed for 2020, with an estimated range of 300 miles or thereabout.
Toward building the future, Ford has also taken to put the Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid into mass production in 2019. Beyond that, two pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicles
are in the offing, as is an autonomous vehicle.