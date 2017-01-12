autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Toyota Yaris Gets 210 HP Hot Hatch Version, Will Reach Production As Is

 
12 Jan 2017, 10:25 UTC ·
by
Toyota does not want its WRC efforts to go to waste, so it did more than just fund the development of a Yaris-based race car for the 2017 season, along with running it in the World Rally Championship.
Two months from now, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Toyota will reveal what it describes as a high-performance derivativeof the Yaris. In layman’s terms, this is a Yaris with loads of power. We are writing about 210 HP (in the DIN standard), which will come from an undisclosed engine at the moment.

Most likely, the go-faster model is expected to feature a 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbocharged unit, which might bear inspiration from the engine that is used in the WRC model. We do not know what it will have, but that sounds like a definite possibility if we consider the fact that this segment’s models come with that displacement and configuration.

Toyota was not satisfied on offering a hotter version of the Yaris by just installing a more powerful engine. Instead, it comes with a set of alloy rims, aerodynamic tweaks, a rear wing, a centrally mounted exhaust that is integrated into the rear bumper, and numerous changes to make a Yaris handle correctly with 210 HP on tap.

The regular Yaris lineup will benefit from some of the changes that were done on this model first. We are referring to the new front fascia and the interior, which has been modernized. Toyota did not bother revealing any images of the latter, but we hope to see it before it reaches the stage at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

At the moment of the unveil of this new version of the Yaris, Toyota did not reveal any other details about the car. It is believed that it will come with front-wheel-drive and a manual transmission, but Toyota will have to clarify those aspects when it reaches the Geneva exhibit.

When that does happen, the Japanese brand is expected to publish the performance figures of this model, which should be impressive.

It is a joy to us to see that Toyota has decided to capitalize its return to the World Rally Championship, even if it is not longer obliged by homologation rules to make a performance model of their competition automobile.

Citroen failed to do the same for years, in spite of the tremendous success of the team when Sebastien Loeb was winning championships like a boss. The C4 by Loeb edition of the previous generation Citroen hatchback is not what was expected from the French brand when we were referring to hot hatches.

Volkswagen almost made the same mistake with the Polo, but at least it did have a performance-orientated version of that model when it was racing in the World Rally Championship.
Toyota Yaris 2017 Geneva Motor Show Yaris 2017 Toyota Yaris yaris wrc WRC Hot Hatch
