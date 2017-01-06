Toyota Is Donald Trump's Next Target, Threatens Over Mexico-Built Corolla

Donald Trump is quick to leave his stamp on the North American automotive industry by continuing his crusade against cars being built outside of U.S.A.'s borders.





Anyway, it seems like Donald Trump's issues with the country neighboring to the South expand over non-U.S. carmakers as well. In a Twitter message that included some words in caps, the President-elect turned against the Japanese manufacturer and its intention to build a factory in Guanajuato, Mexico, where the Corolla sedans destined for the U.S. market were to be assembled.



"NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," said Trump in his tweet, following the same train of thought that led to similar threats being made to both General Motors and



"We will consider our option as we see what policies the incoming president adopts," said Toyota's President on Thursday, quoted by Auto News . Toyota is actually one of the lower-weight carmakers when it comes to Mexico exports with just 124,439 units coming out of the country last year. Compared to the numbers from U.S. manufacturers, that's small peas: 351,691 units for Ford Motor Co., 404,160 units for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and 495,790 units for Trump's favorite, General Motors.