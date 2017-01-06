autoevolution

Toyota Is Donald Trump's Next Target, Threatens Over Mexico-Built Corolla

 
6 Jan 2017, 13:38 UTC ·
Donald Trump is quick to leave his stamp on the North American automotive industry by continuing his crusade against cars being built outside of U.S.A.'s borders.
We've probably seen the first effects of this policy just a few days ago when Ford announced it would give up on plans to build a $1.6 billion new plant in Mexico where its Focus and Fusion models were to be built. The Blue Oval decided instead to expand the capacity of its existing site in Hermosillo - which would still count as an investment abroad, we guess.

Anyway, it seems like Donald Trump's issues with the country neighboring to the South expand over non-U.S. carmakers as well. In a Twitter message that included some words in caps, the President-elect turned against the Japanese manufacturer and its intention to build a factory in Guanajuato, Mexico, where the Corolla sedans destined for the U.S. market were to be assembled.

"NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," said Trump in his tweet, following the same train of thought that led to similar threats being made to both General Motors and Ford Motor Co. In fact, it was precisely what happened to these two U.S. companies that led Toyota President Akio Toyoda to declare that the Japanese carmaker would wait until Trump is officially instated as President before deciding on the way it reshuffles its production in Mexico.

We will consider our option as we see what policies the incoming president adopts,” said Toyota's President on Thursday, quoted by Auto News. Toyota is actually one of the lower-weight carmakers when it comes to Mexico exports with just 124,439 units coming out of the country last year. Compared to the numbers from U.S. manufacturers, that's small peas: 351,691 units for Ford Motor Co., 404,160 units for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and 495,790 units for Trump's favorite, General Motors.
