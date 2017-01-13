Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles to Takata Airbag Recall, All Sold In the U.S.

Toyota announced it will expand its airbag recall campaign
. The decision came after new information about the Takata
investigation was communicated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Toyota will expand the recall by 543,000 vehicles sold in the USA
, which will receive new frontal airbag inflators for the passenger side. Just like Honda’s recall expansion
on the same problem, the vehicles that are affected by the problem were sold with non-desiccated Takata airbag inflators.
The said airbag inflators might degrade over time, and they risk injuring the passenger if they are deployed after humidity has compromised their interior.
As we previously explained the situation in other articles on the matter, the lack of a desiccant substance in the airbag inflators can cause moisture on the inside of the device after typical temperature changes. The inflators that are most prone to failing are those that suffered a prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high-temperature cycling.
If one of those defective airbag inflators is activated in the event of an accident that commands the deployment of airbags, it could explode with excessive force. The last action could lead to fragments of the inflator’s shell being thrown towards the occupants, increasing the risk of injury.
The list of affected vehicles includes models from Toyota, Lexus, and Scion. The last brand only has one car that will need to be fixed, the 2008-2009 and MY2012 Scion xB. Meanwhile, Lexus will have to recall the 2006-2009 IS250/350, 2012 IS250C-350C, 2008-2009 and 2012 IS-F, 2007-2009 and 2012 ES350, the 2012 GX460, and the 2012 Lexus LFA supercar.
In the case of Toyota, the 2009 and 2012 Corolla, and Corolla Matrix models will require the same repair. Other models are also affected, including the 2007-2009 and 2012 Yaris, 2012 4Runner, and 2012 Sienna minivan.
The Japanese automaker will inform all known owners of the affected vehicles through first class mail starting in February. Depending on the model, dealers will either replace the front passenger airbag inflator or the airbag assembly.
If you have one of the models listed above, check its VIN on Safecar
. You can also phone Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331, and 1-800-255-3987 for Lexus Customer Service.