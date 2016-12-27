autoevolution

Three Model Xs Doing Their Christmas Routine Make Grown Men Laugh like Dorks

 
27 Dec 2016, 21:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Have you made up your mind on how you feel about this year's Model X Easter egg? We ask because the more we watch it, the lamer it appears to be. Sure, no other car could do it, but does that really make it good necessarily?
Uhm, not so sure. Easter eggs, by definition, are meant to be dorky. That's because it usually takes one to notice them, but in Tesla's case, these features don't exactly fall into the Easter egg category per se, even though that's what people tend to call them.

To access this year's surprise, all you need to do, besides the small aspect of owning a Tesla Model X, is to push the Tesla logo at the top of the display for five seconds until a pop-up asks you to enter the access code. Type in ModelXmass or Holidays (neither are case sensitive), close the doors, lock the car and step back and enjoy.

Oh, and make sure you don't do it in a low parking garage or something, as the doors will open in the process and you risk hitting them against the ceiling. Pressing any button on the key fob during the show will cancel it, so just like when using Autopilot, stay alert.

As you probably already know by now, the Easter egg consists of a complete show with lights (all possible LEDs on the car's exterior take part), sound (the Wizards in Winter by Trans Siberian Orchestra tune), and even dancing (the falcon wings open and flap a few times).

Well, what you might have been suspecting but haven't had the confirmation so far, most Tesla owners are pretty big dorks. How else can you explain then getting so excited over something as ridiculous as this? Sure, the thought of having something like this installed into your car overnight is remarkable, but it's not enough to send you into a giggling seizure that seems almost orgasmic.

Hopefully, it was one of those cases where you had to be there to get it, and maybe there was also some alcohol involved. And no matter how dorky it might be, it's nice to see people having fun. If a car can do that, then whoever came up with the idea for the show deserves to be commended.

model x easter egg Tesla Model X Tesla Motors Model X easter egg Christmas modelxmass
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75