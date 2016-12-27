Three Model Xs Doing Their Christmas Routine Make Grown Men Laugh like Dorks

Have you made up your mind on how you feel about this year's Model X Easter egg
? We ask because the more we watch it, the lamer it appears to be. Sure, no other car could do it, but does that really make it good necessarily?
Uhm, not so sure. Easter eggs, by definition, are meant to be dorky. That's because it usually takes one to notice them, but in Tesla's case, these features don't exactly fall into the Easter egg category per se, even though that's what people tend to call them.
To access this year's surprise, all you need to do, besides the small aspect of owning a Tesla Model X
, is to push the Tesla logo at the top of the display for five seconds until a pop-up asks you to enter the access code. Type in ModelXmass or Holidays (neither are case sensitive), close the doors, lock the car and step back and enjoy.
Oh, and make sure you don't do it in a low parking garage or something, as the doors will open in the process and you risk hitting them against the ceiling. Pressing any button on the key fob during the show will cancel it, so just like when using Autopilot, stay alert.
As you probably already know by now, the Easter egg consists of a complete show with lights (all possible LEDs on the car's exterior take part), sound (the Wizards in Winter by Trans Siberian Orchestra tune), and even dancing (the falcon wings open and flap a few times).
Well, what you might have been suspecting but haven't had the confirmation so far, most Tesla
owners are pretty big dorks. How else can you explain then getting so excited over something as ridiculous as this? Sure, the thought of having something like this installed into your car overnight is remarkable, but it's not enough to send you into a giggling seizure that seems almost orgasmic.
Hopefully, it was one of those cases where you had to be there to get it, and maybe there was also some alcohol involved. And no matter how dorky it might be, it's nice to see people having fun. If a car can do that, then whoever came up with the idea for the show deserves to be commended.