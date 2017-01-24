This Porsche 918 Spyder Received Skid Plates to Protect Its Carbon Nose

autoevolution

Can you make a Porsche 918 Spyder better? Of course you can, that's what the diet-friendly Weissach Package is for. Well, one US owner of the hybrid Porsche recently decided to improve his hyper hybrid, mixing Weissach bits with (purists should look away now) aftermarket goodies such as a set of... skid plates.
No, the man didn't decide to go rallying in his 918. Instead, the plates, which come from Californian specialist GMG Racing, which handled the customization job altogether, are there to protect the nose of the car.

We're glad somebody finally came up with the solution for preventing that stunning from lip from getting ruined, with the ABS (think: polymer) build ensuring the weight downside was minimal.

Speaking of which, the Weissach components were supplied by Porsche, with the list being close to the full enchilada received by those who ordered the thing from the factory. We're talking about the magnesium wheels, as well as a host of carbon parts including the rear wing, front fender vent tabs and, of course, the rear winglets.

Moving back into the aftermarket side of this conversion, MA Carbon delivered a host of parts built from the wonder material, such as the roof panels and door mirrors.

Nevertheless, the cabin is where the custom work truly shines, since the carbon theme saw the steering column cover being replaced, while extended shift paddles were installed. As for the steering wheel, this now mixes the said material with an Alcantara rim.

The images to your right, which come from the specialist mentioned above, allow you to get a decent look at the carbon-massaged hypercar.

P.S.: If the Lamborghini Huracan in the background happens to seem familiar, it's probably because we've discussed this particular Bull earlier today, when we brought you the story of a Lamborghini with snow chains.
