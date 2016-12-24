This is Your Chance To Own An Amphicar, Here's A Restored Example For Sale

The automotive industry was rather crazy in the ‘50s and ‘60s, and the cars of that era explain why we can make this statement today.





This amphibious car is fully functional, and it comes with original documentation, which includes a maintenance manual, a repair manual, an owner’s manual, and more. The interior is as good as new, and the odometer only shows 12,200 miles. If you want it, it will be offered in While “regular” automobiles were also built during those times, some brands have experimented with things that have not gained traction on the market, but sold them nevertheless. Chrysler fitted gas turbine engines in road cars , and Cadillac had its huge fender ornaments, some companies built amphibious automobiles This article is about the latter category, as we have discovered a stunning example of a 1966 Amphicar 770. It will be for sale at a RM Sotheby’s auction, and it does not have a reserve price.For those of you that are unacquainted with the terminology, it means that there is no minimum price for this item, which could mean that you have a shot of getting this car for less money that it would usually command.This precise example comes from the Mohrschaldt Family Collection, and its maker was the only company that managed to offer a “car that swims” that was successful on the market. However, only 3,878 Amphicars were built in its seven-year production run, and most of them were exported to the USA.This car was owned by someone from Anchorage, Alaska, who kept it from 1972 to 2004. Shortly after, it reached another owner, from Florida, who performed a careful restoration using correct parts. The vehicle was even painted in a factory color, Lagoon Blue.It is powered by a Triumph-sourced inline-four cylinder engine, which is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. The said engine can power the wheels, a set of propellers, or both. The latter situation was used when the car was exiting the water, while the other two are self-explanatory.This amphibious car is fully functional, and it comes with original documentation, which includes a maintenance manual, a repair manual, an owner’s manual, and more. The interior is as good as new, and the odometer only shows 12,200 miles. If you want it, it will be offered in RM Sotheby’s auction in Arizona, held on 19-20 January 2017.