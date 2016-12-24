autoevolution

This Is the Probably First Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Customer Car In the US

 
This is it Alfa people - the delays are over, with the otherworldly Giulia Quadrifoglio US deliveries having finally kicked off.
We are now looking at what is, according to the son of the owner, "the first Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde [the final part of the designation has been officially dropped] in Texas and the first retail one sold in America,"

Yep, this description, which was delivered via Reddit, is overly long, but it's easy to understand that people can get carried away in the presence of the ballistic 503 hp (make that 510 PS) sedan.

For the record, the Redditor's father used to own a Hyundai Equus, which, according to the son, was a bit of a lemon. The dad went for an actual purchase (read: not a lease) this time around, one that was apparently done on the fly.

"My dad's Equus' lease was ending on the 31st so he had to make a quick decision. We just got the first one that came off the boat and didn't care how it was specced. Luckily it was exactly how he wanted it," the Redditor explains.

The Ferrari-touched Giulia, along with the Abarth of the young one, can be found in Dallas and yes, you meetup fans, the Quadrifoglio will attend the local Cars and Coffee.

As it turns out, Italian car love runs in this family: "He's wanted the car his entire life. His dad had 2 1970s Giulias in Italy. He's insanely excited," the Redditor states, talking about his father's connection to the super-sedan.

Then again, who wouldn't be jumping for joy with such a five-seater beast on their driveway? As we discovered in our Giulia Q track test, the range-topping Giulia mixes an extremely playful at-the-limit character with surprising grace under normal driving conditions. On and let's not forget its Nurburgring record...
