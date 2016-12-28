autoevolution

This Ecuador Riding Adventure Sounds Nice for 2017 Plans

 
28 Dec 2016, 14:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
With Christmas already gone and the New Year’s Eve just around the corner, it’s time to think about where to ride next season. If you lack inspiration, check out this epic Ecuador adventure proposal.
Premium motorcycle tour organizer Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental is happy to announce its latest self-guided, off-road excursion called the Dirt Deluxe. The new experience is said to combine exclusive luxury accommodations with tantalizing unpaved routes that take riders into the more remote areas of Ecuador.

It sounds right if you’re in search of new thrills across 6 days of crisscrossing the northern Ecuadorian Andes. The area is known for its pristine wildlife refuges, coffee plantations, timeworn colonial buildings and therapeutic hot springs. And the recent political settlement in neighboring Colombia also allows visitors to safely travel through the exotic location.

“We believe there is a market out there for people who like traveling on rough dirt roads yet want to enjoy premium lodging after a hard day’s ride,” explained Court Rand, Co-Founder of the Quito-based motorcycle tour operator. “Years of riding these roads has made us intimate with them. Every ride leads us to something new: a glacial lake we never visited before, a traditional artisan we’ve never met or a sparkling waterfall we’ve never swum in. We’re in this business because it moves us and we’re eager to share our experience with other riders.”

Traveling will be done on adventure-ready motorcycles that also come with pre-programmed Garmin ZUMO GPS units and a guide containing detailed daily routes with points of interest and culinary experiences that are not to be missed along the way.

The new self-guided tour is available from May to February. Customers can depart any day of the week with advanced reservations. The self-guided tour includes an adventure-ready dual-sport motorcycle or 4X4 off-road capable pickup truck, motorcycle saddlebags or luggage, pre-programmed GPS, lunch and dinner each day and a cell phone for 24-hour customer support. Oh, and prices start at $1915.
bike life off-road adventure road trip
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78