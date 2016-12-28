This Ecuador Riding Adventure Sounds Nice for 2017 Plans

With Christmas
already gone and the New Year’s Eve just around the corner, it’s time to think about where to ride next season. If you lack inspiration, check out this epic Ecuador adventure proposal.
Premium motorcycle tour organizer Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental is happy to announce its latest self-guided, off-road excursion called the Dirt Deluxe. The new experience is said to combine exclusive luxury accommodations with tantalizing unpaved routes that take riders into the more remote areas of Ecuador.
It sounds right if you’re in search of new thrills across 6 days of crisscrossing the northern Ecuadorian Andes. The area is known for its pristine wildlife refuges, coffee plantations, timeworn colonial buildings and therapeutic hot springs. And the recent political settlement in neighboring Colombia also allows visitors to safely travel through the exotic location.
“We believe there is a market out there for people who like traveling on rough dirt roads yet want to enjoy premium lodging after a hard day’s ride,”
explained Court Rand, Co-Founder of the Quito-based motorcycle tour operator. “Years of riding these roads has made us intimate with them. Every ride leads us to something new: a glacial lake we never visited before, a traditional artisan we’ve never met or a sparkling waterfall we’ve never swum in. We’re in this business because it moves us and we’re eager to share our experience with other riders.”
Traveling will be done on adventure-ready motorcycles
that also come with pre-programmed Garmin ZUMO GPS units and a guide containing detailed daily routes with points of interest and culinary experiences that are not to be missed along the way.
The new self-guided tour is available from May to February. Customers can depart any day of the week with advanced reservations. The self-guided tour includes an adventure-ready dual-sport motorcycle or 4X4 off-road capable pickup truck, motorcycle saddlebags or luggage, pre-programmed GPS, lunch and dinner each day and a cell phone for 24-hour customer support. Oh, and prices start at $1915.